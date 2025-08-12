Motorists asked to expect delays this evening due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from the M1 to Dundonald

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
Motorists are advised to expect delays this evening, Tuesday, 12th August, due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from the M1 to Dundonald.

Disruption and delays are expected from 7pm.

The load will travel along the following route - M1 eastbound, Westlink, M3, Sydenham by-pass, Holywood Road, Parkway, Hawthornden Way, A20 Upper Newtownards Road, Comber Road, East Link Road and Old Dundonald Road.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Related topics:MotoristsDisruptionWestlink
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice