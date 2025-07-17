Motorists warned that lorry has shed its load on the M1
Road users are advised of traffic disruption on the M1, Belfast-bound, at the junction of Moira Roundabout due to a lorry that has shed its load.
Police area advising motorists to ‘Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible’.
