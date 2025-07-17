Motorists warned that lorry has shed its load on the M1

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jul 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST
Road users are advised of traffic disruption on the M1, Belfast-bound, at the junction of Moira Roundabout due to a lorry that has shed its load.

Police area advising motorists to ‘Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible’.

Related topics:MotoristsBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice