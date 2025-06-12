Newtownabbey 'dragged into chaos' by disorder, says parents group that raises concerns about immigration in call for calm

The logo of Concerned Parents Newtownabbey. Photo: Concerned Parents Newtownabbey/Facebook

A parents group that raises concerns about immigration has hit out at ongoing disorder, stating: “The troubles must stop, and they must stop now.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned Parents Newtownabbey this morning (12th) called for calm, stating the town is being ‘torn apart’ by continuing disorder.

Last night saw a teenager arrested as roads were blocked by flaming debris around a major roundabout in the Co Antrim town just north of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists were advised to avoid Doagh Road, O’Neil Road and Station Road around Cloughfern Corner as a result of the disturbances.

During the incident Concerned Parents Newtownabbey, which had previously backed peaceful protests this week, issued a call for area mothers and fathers to collect teens from the area, stating: “Please go to Cloughfern Corner and get your children home.”

And this morning the group swore off attending any more protests that could result in disorder, stating their “community has been dragged into chaos” this week.

“We, the concerned parents Newtownabbey, are speaking out with one clear message – the troubles must stop, and they must stop now,” stated the group on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The violence, intimidation, and unrest are tearing Newtownabbey apart and putting our families at risk. This is not who we are, and it is not what we want for our children.

“We support 100% peaceful protest, but we completely reject violence in any form. There is no place for rioting, vandalism, or threats. These actions do not bring justice, they bring more harm.

“Newtownabbey deserves peace. It deserves respect. It deserves a future. We stand together to say, no more violence. Let’s restore pride and peace to our home.”

The Newtownabbey trouble came as disorder spread wider than Ballymena to engulf many other parts of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a headline-grabbing arson attack on Larne Leisure Centre, incidents last night included trains on the Belfast to Derry intercity line being cancelled after flaming bins were dumped on its tracks at a Coleraine level crossing. Trains didn’t restart until this morning, Translink filling in with a bus service instead.