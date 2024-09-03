Newtownards explosion: Fire Service explains rescue, casualties and background - PSNI, Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attend scene in Dakota Avenue
Photographs from the scene show police, firefighters and paramedics outside a house which is understood at Dakota Avenue in the town.
Police said the Ambulance Service is the lead agency in dealing with the incident.
"At this stage, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured," the PSNI said.
Police urged the public to avoid the area.
The Air Ambulance helicopter was also photographed nearby.
The house in question is pictured with damage to roof tiles and its fence and at least one window apparently blown outwards.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) told the News Letter they received a call at 2:53pm today.
A spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to reports of an explosion at a bungalow on Dakota Avenue, Newtownards. Two casualties were out of the property prior to Firefighters arriving and were treated by NIFRS, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) at the scene.
"One casualty was transferred to hospital by NIAS.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used gas monitors and thermal imaging cameras to inspect and make the property safe. All adjacent properties were also checked by NIFRS. The incident was dealt with by 5.13pm. The cause of the explosion was determined as accidental and the scene was left with NI Housing Executive.”
Two fire appliances from Bangor Fire Station, one from Newtownards Fire Station and one from Whitla Fire Station attended the incident.