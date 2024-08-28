Nine-hour rescue operation by Co Antrim RNLI lifeboat crew to save two people and their dogs from stricken yacht

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Antrim lifeboat crew spent nine hours trying to rescue two people and their two dogs after their yacht lost the ability to steer.

The 55ft yacht was stuck amid rough weather near the Mull of Kintyre in Scotland, and the lifeboat was launched from Red Bay station on the north-east Antrim coast at 6.20am to go to its aid, joining another crew from Scotland who were already on scene.

The sailors had raised the alarm at about 1.30am when their yacht got into difficulty three miles west of Machrihanish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish crew turned up at the yacht at about 3.30am, and attempted to tow it to safety – but it began taking on water.

An image released by the RNLI of the incident

That’s when the Red Bay crew were summoned to help.

The RNLI said: “The lifeboat launched from Cushendall under coxswain Joe McCollam and with six crew members onboard and made its way to the scene where on arrival at approximately 8am, two crew members were safely transferred onto the yacht along with a salvage pump to deal with the ingress of water while Campbeltown RNLI continued the tow.

"Weather conditions at the time were rough, with 30 knots of wind blowing amid a large sea swell.

"Both lifeboat crews brought the casualties safely into Campbeltown at 2pm before Red Bay RNLI made their return journey, arriving home at 3.30pm [on Tuesday].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coxswain McCollam added: “We would like to wish the sailors well following their ordeal in the middle of last night and we want to thank our colleagues from Campbeltown for their efforts – this was a great example of coordination and teamwork.

“Both crews deserve great credit for their work which for those in Red Bay, began shortly before half six this morning and saw us launching into and working in extremely rough and challenging conditions.