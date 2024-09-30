Northern Ireland beaches say 'over and out' to RNLI lifeguards as 'another incredible season has come to a close'

By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 10:17 BST
RNLI lifeguards have officially said ‘over and out’ as they bid farewell to September and ‘our final patrols for 2024’.

In a post on social media, RNLI Lifeguards Northern Ireland say that at the end of the season “we reflect on what a truly special year it has been”.

"Not only did we have the honor of helping others on our beaches, but we did so during the RNLI’s monumental 200th year of lifesaving.

"From sunny days to stormy seas, we’ve worked together, laughed together, and ensured countless visitors stayed safe while enjoying our beautiful coastline.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this incredible legacy, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our amazing community.

"Thank you to every single one of our lifeguards, volunteers, and everyone who supported us along the way.

"We’ll miss the waves, but we’ll be back before you know it, ready to continue the lifesaving in 2025!

"Here’s to many more years of teamwork, dedication, and saving lives!”

RNLI lifeguards

Another post from RNLI Portrush adds: “A massive thank YOU! To all the volunteers whether on the lifeboat, at the shop, press officer, fundraiser and everyone else involved in the RNLI as you are the backbone the North Coast community as you continue 365 days a year to save lives at sea!

"Without you all playing a part, our lifeguard service wouldn’t exist!

"You always leave us in awe of your selflessness and bravery everyday!

"See you next year!”

