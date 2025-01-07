Northern Ireland charity Dogs Trust urge pet owners to avoid ice as we face further weather warnings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dogs Trust are advising he public to make sure their pets avoid ice and flood water during weather warnings.

Whilst many dogs love to swim, with the country experiencing freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall, the animals could find their usual bathing spot frozen over or flooded.

And while it might be tempting to let them run on ice or swim in flood water, Dogs Trust Ballymena is warning that this could be dangerous for both dogs and owners alike.



Ice may not be thick enough to take your dog’s weight, and they could fall through into the freezing water underneath.

Meanwhile, flood water can contain toxins, which could be dangerous to your pet if swallowed, and submerged hazards such as broken glass, may be lurking under the water.

Dogs Trust strongly advises that, if your dog does fall through ice or enter flood water, you should never be tempted to go in after them.

While it may be hard to resist the instinct to save your dog, the effects of cold water shock on people can be fatal.

The charity say it can cause heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy, and the involuntary gasps and panic caused by sudden immersion in cold water can increase the chance of inhaling water directly into the lungs.

The charity adds that you could also inadvertently put your dog at more risk as anyone who may be able to help, such as the fire service, will prioritise your rescue over the safety of your dog.

They advise to instead, encourage your dog to swim back to you, and if you need help in an emergency, call 999.

Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust says: “Over the last few days, we have experienced all kinds of winter weather across the UK, from heavy rain and winds to snow and ice.

"While a frozen pond or flooded field might provide tempting opportunities for your dog to explore, ice can be incredibly dangerous for both you and your dog.

“If you are walking your dog anywhere near frozen lakes or floodwater, keep them on a lead.

"If your dog does go into the water, don’t follow them as this could lead to you requiring an emergency rescue, and could

cause you serious harm. In the event of an emergency, call 999.”

To help ensure dogs remain healthy and happy, the nation’s largest dog welfare charity has published some easy-to-follow guidance.