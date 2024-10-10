Northern Ireland crime: Man and a woman charged to court for possessing criminal property - cash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives from Police Service’s Organised Crime Unit have charged a man and a woman to court for possessing criminal property.
A statement from the PSNI said the charges relate to the seizure of cash during a search at a premises in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast in April.
The man, aged 47, and the woman, aged 43, are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 6th November, 2024.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.