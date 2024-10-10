Northern Ireland crime: Man and a woman charged to court for possessing criminal property - cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from Police Service’s Organised Crime Unit have charged a man and a woman to court for possessing criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the PSNI said the charges relate to the seizure of cash during a search at a premises in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast in April.

The man, aged 47, and the woman, aged 43, are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 6th November, 2024.