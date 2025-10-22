Northern Ireland man starts 51-year mission to perform at least one random act of kindness every day until he turns 75
The GoFundMe called – ‘Help Fund My 51-Year Random Act of Kindness Movement’ – has been started by the Newcastle man already – and his actions have been documented on Tiktok.
According to his blurb, he has been ‘documenting his journey on social media, where he has over 5,000 followers on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thatkindnessguyy’
As can be seen from the short video clips, in recent weeks, he has offered snacks to local buskers, bought meals for homeless people, handed out free ice cream to surprised shoppers, and delivered apple pies to residents in Sunningdale after severe flooding — all as part of his effort to “remind people that good still exists.”
“The news is always war, murder, violence,” Niall said. “I’m here to make the world a better place by inspiring others to be kind.”
He says that ‘every penny raised will go directly towards these acts — from coffees and flowers to small gestures that brighten someone’s day and restore faith in humanity’.
He adds: ‘So far, the campaign has raised £5 of its £3,500 goal’.