Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for information on missing Roisin McCluskey last seen in Belfast area February 24
Police are appealing for information about missing Roisin McCluskey.
A post on Police South Belfast says that Roisin was ‘last seen in the Belfast area on 24th February 2025’.
They add that Roisin is of slim build, 5ft 3ins tall with light brown hair.
They add that she ‘would usually wear a baseball cap’.
Anyone with any information relating to Roisin's whereabouts, are asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 257-02/03/2025.
