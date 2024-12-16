Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Colin Thomas Hamilton last ween wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are currently concerned regarding the whereabouts of Mr Colin Thomas Hamilton, who has been reported to police as a missing person.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey said that Colin was last seen in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at approximately 0915 hours on Friday 13th December 2024.

Colin is pictured below and described as 58-years- old, around 6ft in height, of medium build and wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is also described as having a shaved head and a grey stubble beard.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Colin Hamilton, know his whereabouts, or have any information which may assist in us locating him, to please contact police on 101, quoting the Police reference #529 13/12/24.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPoliceAntrimNewtownabbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice