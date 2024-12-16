Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Colin Thomas Hamilton last ween wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat

Police are currently concerned regarding the whereabouts of Mr Colin Thomas Hamilton, who has been reported to police as a missing person.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey said that Colin was last seen in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at approximately 0915 hours on Friday 13th December 2024.

Colin is pictured below and described as 58-years- old, around 6ft in height, of medium build and wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat.

He is also described as having a shaved head and a grey stubble beard.