Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find Colin Thomas Hamilton last ween wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey said that Colin was last seen in the Steeple Road area of Antrim at approximately 0915 hours on Friday 13th December 2024.
Colin is pictured below and described as 58-years- old, around 6ft in height, of medium build and wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured coat.
He is also described as having a shaved head and a grey stubble beard.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen Colin Hamilton, know his whereabouts, or have any information which may assist in us locating him, to please contact police on 101, quoting the Police reference #529 13/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.