Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for missing 45-year-old Gary Patterson last seen wearing 'distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat' on October 12

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing Larne man Gary Patterson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement PSNI Inspector Ash said the “45-year-old has now been missing for almost 3 months, having last been seen was last seen in Larne on Saturday, 12th October 2024”.

He added: “Gary was reported missing on Friday, 20th December and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache".

Gary Patterson

He added that Gary was last seen “wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat (pictured)”.