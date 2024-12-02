Northern Ireland missing: PSNI confirm that missing Emmerson McBride has now been found
Police are just confirmed that missing Emmerson McBride for whom there had been a missing alert has now been found.
A post on Police West Belfast said: "Missing person Emmerson McBride has located safe and well. We would like to thank you for your assistance.”
In the appeal Emmerson is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build with brown hair.
It added that she was last seen wearing a black leather mini skirt, a leopard print top and Doc Marten boots – and was last seen in Waring Street in Belfast.
