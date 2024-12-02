Northern Ireland missing: PSNI confirm that missing Emmerson McBride has now been found

Police are just confirmed that missing Emmerson McBride for whom there had been a missing alert has now been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police West Belfast said: "Missing person Emmerson McBride has located safe and well. We would like to thank you for your assistance.”

In the appeal Emmerson is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build with brown hair.