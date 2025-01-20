Northern Ireland missing: Scottish police asking for help to find 44-year-old Tracey Gormley missing from Scotland in December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been an urgent appeal from police in Scotland to locate 44-year-old Tracey Gormley, who has been reported missing from Scotland in December.

A post on Police North Belfast says: “Information would suggest that Tracey is in the area of West Belfast or frequenting Belfast City Centre.