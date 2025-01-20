Northern Ireland missing: Scottish police asking for help to find 44-year-old Tracey Gormley missing from Scotland in December

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:47 BST
There has been an urgent appeal from police in Scotland to locate 44-year-old Tracey Gormley, who has been reported missing from Scotland in December.

A post on Police North Belfast says: “Information would suggest that Tracey is in the area of West Belfast or frequenting Belfast City Centre.

"We are asking if you have any information as to Tracey's whereabouts that you contact 101 quoting reference number 826 of 18/01/2025. Thank you.”

