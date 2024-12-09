Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find 16-year-old Blake Donnan who was last seen on December 3
There is an urgent appeal to find missing 16-year-old Blake Donnan who was last seen in the East Belfast area around 11am on December 3.
An appeal on Police East Belfast says that Blake is described as being around 5ft 1in tall with short dark hair, a slim build, blue eyes and wearing a dark blue tracksuit, grey puffa jacket and grey trainers.
If anyone has seen Blake or knows of his current whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1654 - 03/12/24