Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 46-year- old Philip Porter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh said that Philip was last seen on the Lurgan Road of Moira at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with grey coloured hair and of slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a dark coloured jacket and a green and black shirt.

Sergeant Jones said: “We are asking business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as residents checking their sheds and outbuildings.

"Police would ask motorists who were travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December, to review any dashcam footage they may have available that may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Philip had also made reference to travelling to the Mourne Mountains so anyone in that area and believe they may have seen Philip, should contact police.