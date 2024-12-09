Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Philip Porter last seen on December 5 as business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises
An appeal on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh said that Philip was last seen on the Lurgan Road of Moira at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with grey coloured hair and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a dark coloured jacket and a green and black shirt.
Sergeant Jones said: “We are asking business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as residents checking their sheds and outbuildings.
"Police would ask motorists who were travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December, to review any dashcam footage they may have available that may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“Philip had also made reference to travelling to the Mourne Mountains so anyone in that area and believe they may have seen Philip, should contact police.
“If anyone has any information which may assist with our enquiries, they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24.”