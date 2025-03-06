Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to locate missing Cameron Hill wearing dark jeans and black and white converse shoes
Police are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Cameron Hill.
Cameron is 23-years-old with brown hair and he wears glasses.
The PSNI add that he is ‘likely wearing dark jeans and black and white converse shoes’.
Police are appealing for anyone with information in respect of Cameron's whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 668 of 05/03/25.
