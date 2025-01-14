Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses after woman in 70s dies following a collision on Antrim Road, Glengormley

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:12 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:46 BST
A woman in her 70s has died following a collision on Antrim Road, Glengormley yesterday, Monday 13 January.

The woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car shortly after 5pm.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and ask any witnesses to please get in touch by calling 101, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.

