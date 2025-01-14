Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses after woman in 70s dies following a collision on Antrim Road, Glengormley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman in her 70s has died following a collision on Antrim Road, Glengormley yesterday, Monday 13 January.
The woman, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car shortly after 5pm.
Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and ask any witnesses to please get in touch by calling 101, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.