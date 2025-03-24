Northern Ireland traffic: Delays on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast in the citybound direction due to a road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:09 BST

Drivers are advised of delays on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast in the citybound direction due to a road traffic collision.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

