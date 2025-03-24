Northern Ireland traffic: Delays on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast in the citybound direction due to a road traffic collision
Drivers are advised of delays on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast in the citybound direction due to a road traffic collision.
Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.