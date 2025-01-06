Northern Ireland traffic: Multiple-vehicle collision on Frosses Road, between Ballymena and Ballymoney - please avoid area

By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:53 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:55 GMT
Motorists are advised of a multiple-vehicle collision on Frosses Road, between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Local diversions are in place, but the northbound lanes are completely closed to traffic.

Please seek an alternative route where possible.

