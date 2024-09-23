Northern Ireland traffic: Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass closed with fallen telegraph pole in the area - take another route
The Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass is currently blocked due to a fallen telephone pole in the area.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.
