Northern Ireland traffic: Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass closed with fallen telegraph pole in the area - take another route

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 16:24 BST
The Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass is currently blocked due to a fallen telephone pole in the area.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time.

