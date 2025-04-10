Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weather was so unseasonably hot across Northern Ireland yesterday - about 10C higher than normal - that ice-cream shops did not even have time to answer their phones.

Thursday marked the hottest day of the year so far for the Province, with the mercury reaching at least 21.8C in Castlederg, County Tyrone – some 10C higher than average for April, the Met Office said.

However readers are urged to make the most of the magic spell – which is due to break with clouds and rain on Saturday.

The News Letter rang ice cream parlours across Portrush, Portstewart and Newcastle, to ask how the weather was impacting business - but not one of them had time to speak.

People enjoying the spring sunshine at Writers' Square in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Thursday 10 April 2025. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"I'm really sorry, but we are completely backed up here and I don't have time to talk - have a lovely weekend," one manager told the News Letter.

It was not surprising. The unusually brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies were simply calling out for ice cream at the beach - even though it is not yet Easter.

"Northern Ireland is seeing its warmest day of the year so far today, with 21.8C at Castlederg in County Tyrone," Senior Operational Meteorologist Marco Petagna at the Met Office told us.

But he noted that the final highest temperature for Thursday could be even higher when the final measurements for the day are collected.

"Tomorrow will be another warm and sunny day with afternoon highs again around 21C.

"Thereafter however, the weather slowly turns cooler and more changeable."

Saturday will become more cloudy but still fairly warm at 17C, he said.

"Though clouds will increase across Northern Ireland on Saturday, it should stay largely dry until the evening, when rain is likely to spread across the Province from the west."

However from Sunday until Tuesday the outlook is "very showery".

Bringing us back to earth with a bump, he said the temperature from Sunday to Tuesday will be nearer 11 or 12C which he said is "close to average for mid April".

The unseasonably hot weather had helped facilitate a rash of over 150 wildfires across Northern Ireland over the past week.

But on Thursday morning the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was "pleased to confirm" that there were no further ongoing blazes.

The NIFRS received 188 calls on Wednesday, with 29 of the 116 calls which mobilised firefighters involving wildfires.

On Wednesday at 4.50pm, firefighters were called to reports of approximately 30 acres of gorse on fire on Ecclesville Road in Fintona.

Six Fire Appliances from Fintona, Dromore, Irvinestown, Pomeroy and Omagh Fire Stations rushed to douse the fire, which was dealt with by 9.29pm.

Firefighters were also called to another gorse fire in Glenravel Road, Cargan, Ballymena at 5.23pm.

Nine Fire Appliances and over 50 firefighters from Ballymena, Cushendall, Ballymoney, Kilea, Ballycastle and Coleraine Fire Stations fought the fire until it was overcome by 10.09pm.

However, NIFRS noted that the Met Office Amber Weather warning is still in place and reminded the public to adhere to fire safety advice, and report any rural wildfires on 999.