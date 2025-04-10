Northern Ireland wildfires: Almost 60 NIFRS firefighters tasked to a large gorse fire at Corrick road, Draperstown
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have been tasked to a large gorse fire at Corrick road, Draperstown.
Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt, Cookstown & Dungiven are supported by a command unit from Kilrea and specialist wildfire officers are tackling the blaze..
A total of 54 personnel are attending the incident.
The NIFRS is asking locals to avoid the area.
The Fire Service has tackled over 150 wildfires over the past week, with unusually warm weather leaving gorse in particular tinder dry.
Police have said many of the fires have been started deliberately.