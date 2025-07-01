One person rushed to hospital after Ballymoney flat fire - 'the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental'

One person has been rushed to hospital after a flat fire on Main Street in Ballymoney.

A NIFRS spokesman said the fire had been called in at 6.51am today at Main Street in Ballymoney.

They said that two appliances from Ballymoney Fire Station, one Appliance from Coleraine Fire Station and an Aerial Support from Northland Fire Station attended the incident.

The report added that firefighters were called ‘to reports of a fire at a mid-terrace flat at Main Street, Ballymoney’ and that ‘firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 jet and 2 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire’.

Press Eye Northern Ireland - Tuesday 1st July 2025 Fire investigators pictured at the scene of a fire on the Main Street in Ballymoney where one casualty had to be airlifted to hospital.Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

They added that ‘one casualty was rescued from the property and transferred to the care of NIAS’.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.56am.

However motorists are asked to avoid the Main Street area of Ballymoney as Police, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are in attendance due to a building fire.

A PSNI spokesman added that ‘traffic management is currently in place’ and an update will be provided in due course.