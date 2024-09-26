Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Grand Chaplain of the Orange Institution in Scotland, Rev Jason Lingiah, says he is still recovering after being assaulted in a hate crime earlier this month.

Rev Lingiah – who is also the Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain from the Imperial Grand Black Chapter headquartered in Loughgall – said he was assaulted in an underpass after leaving his church in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

Rev Lingiah, who has preached at a number of Northern Ireland churches, said he met with his attackers on September 14 when “two young men whom I did not know in a small underpass that leads to the Manse”.

"They called me a 'Paki b******' and an 'Orange b******' and pushed me violently against the wall and pushed me and punched me, which was fortunately rather brief because there were lights approaching.

"It felt like an eternity.

"I have never experienced anything like this before and this town does not have issues of this nature.

"Effectively, it is a sectarian and racist hate crime, which is what I told the police and I'm not sure that I will be the same again.”

Rev Lingiah said now, he is “still very sore”.

He added that “emotionally I’m much more on edge, and been a bit more hypersensitive”.

The senior cleric said “a number of local people who identify as PUL have asked how they can support me - the best way they can do it is by attending St Andrew’s Church or another place of worship”.

He added that he is “doubtful that the attackers would be caught as they were masked and there is a lack of CCTV”.

"However I know that one day there will be justice in the life of the world to come,” he added.

Rev Jason Lingiah

"However, it is important that people do report hate crimes such as these, and that hate crimes against Protestants and those in the Loyal Orders are highlighted.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.20pm on Thursday, 19 September, 2024, we received a report of an assault and hate crime towards a man, which took place near to Emma Jay Road, Bellshill, on the evening of Saturday, 14 September, 2024.