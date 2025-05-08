Overturned lorry creating traffic chaos in Belfast city centre - delays are likely in the Bridge End area

By Gemma Murray
Published 8th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Delays are likely in the Bridge End area of the city centre this morning due to an overturned lorry.

A PSNI statement says that two lanes are blocked and traffic is building in the area.

The road is closed towards Ravenhill Road and at the junction of Albertbridge Road.

Related topics:BelfastPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice