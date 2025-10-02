Parade by 'Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign' expected to create traffic chaos this evening in Belfast city centre

Police are advising commuters and other road users of expected delays in Belfast City Centre this evening (Thursday 2nd October).

In a statement they say that ‘major disruption to city centre traffic is expected between approximately 5pm and 7pm due to a protest march taking place’.

It adds that the march will start near Belfast City Hall at Chichester Street and proceed via Victoria Street, May Street, Fisherwick Place, College Avenue, Castle Street, Donegall Place before finishing back at Chichester Street.

Police would ask motorists in Belfast to plan their journeys accordingly.

According to the Parades Commission website a parade organised by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign will start at 5.20pm and march from

