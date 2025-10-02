Parade by 'Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign' expected to create traffic chaos this evening in Belfast city centre
In a statement they say that ‘major disruption to city centre traffic is expected between approximately 5pm and 7pm due to a protest march taking place’.
It adds that the march will start near Belfast City Hall at Chichester Street and proceed via Victoria Street, May Street, Fisherwick Place, College Avenue, Castle Street, Donegall Place before finishing back at Chichester Street.
Police would ask motorists in Belfast to plan their journeys accordingly.
According to the Parades Commission website a parade organised by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign will start at 5.20pm and march from
Erskine House - Chichester Street – Chichester Street – Victoria Street – May Street – Fisherwick Place – College Avenue – Castle Street – Donegall Place – Chichester Street Erskine House.
The proposed time of the outward route is 6.30pm.