Pedestrian victim of fatal Co Down crash, aged 80, is named by police as Isobel Murphy

​The woman who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday evening was 80-year-old Isobel Murphy from the Braeside area of Comber, police have said.

Mrs Murphy, who was a pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town, sadly died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Meanwhile the funeral of another crash victims is to take place.

Annie McWilliams, 35, died due to a crash west of Coleraine on Thursday.