Pedestrian victim of fatal Co Down crash, aged 80, is named by police as Isobel Murphy

By Adam Kula
Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​The woman who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday evening was 80-year-old Isobel Murphy from the Braeside area of Comber, police have said.

Mrs Murphy, who was a pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town, sadly died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1177 22/02/25, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The PSNI have named the dead womanThe PSNI have named the dead woman
The PSNI have named the dead woman

Meanwhile the funeral of another crash victims is to take place.

Annie McWilliams, 35, died due to a crash west of Coleraine on Thursday.

Her funeral is at 11am tomorrow in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice