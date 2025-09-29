Pedestrian who was victim of fatal road collision is named as bandsman Peter Malcolmson - son of well-known Orangeman and church minister

People in churches across the country will be praying that “the Lord's comfort and help” be visited upon the family of a fatal road collision victim, says the minister who is taking his funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Gareth Burke was speaking to the News Letter as the identity of the victim of Saturday’s crash on the south-east of Belfast was revealed.

He was William Peter Malcolmson, known as Peter.

The fatal crash happened on the Ballygowan Road at around 11pm on Saturday.

A roadsign on the Ballygowan Road, on the south-eastern edge of Belfast, where the crash took place

Peter was a pedestrian and died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death was one of three fatal road accidents at the weekend.

One was the death of a woman in her 80s in Glarryford, north of Ballymena, on Sunday.

Meanwhile it was confirmed this afternoon that a crash on the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast shortly before midnight on Sunday night had also proven fatal.

Peter Malcolmson was the son of Rev Dr William J Malcolmson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understood now to be in his 90s, Rev Malcolmson used to be the minister of the Congregational Reformed Church in east Belfast, and is a prominent figure in the Orange Order.

The Facebook account for the West Belfast Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Orange Hall, based on the Shankill Road, posted the following message: "We at 'The West' are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bro Peter Malcolmson, Son of Worshipful Bro Rev Dr William Malcolmson (West Belfast LOL 739), the highly esteemed and much respected chairman of our hall’s board of trustees.

"We extend deepest sympathy and condolences to Billy and the wider family circle and to the officers and brethren of LOL 739, at this sad time.

"At rest."

Meanwhile the Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band posted: "The band are very saddened to learn of the death of our friend, and former member, Peter Malcolmson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Peter's family and close friends.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

Rev Burke, the retired minister of Stranmillis Evangelical Presbyterian Church who knows the Malcolmson family, will be taking the funeral.

It will likely be held at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church, though this and other details will be confirmed later.

Rev Burke, who had also conducted Peter's mother's funeral, said the family are "very well-known".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel deeply for the family at this tragic time," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his father and with his sister on what was just a complete tragedy.

"Many of the family's friends in many churches throughout the Province will be praying for them just now, that they'll know the Lord's comfort and help."

Wallace Thompson is secretary of the Evangelical Protestant Society of which Peter's father, Rev Dr William J Malcolmson, is president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson (who was also a founder member of the DUP) told the News Letter he is "deeply saddened by the tragedy that's befallen the family".