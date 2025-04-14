Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch Rory play during the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025.Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch Rory play during the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025.
PICTURES Rory McIlroy : Joyous scenes at hometown club after members endure night of drama

By Gemma Murray and PA
Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 13:50 BST
Five hours of unbearable sporting agony gave way to scenes of unbridled joy as crowds at Rory McIlroy’s home club in Co Down celebrated his dramatic Masters victory.

After a night when members at Holywood Golf Club endured an emotional rollercoaster like no other, the clubhouse erupted as the local hero sank his birdie putt at the first play-off hole at Augusta National to finally capture a long sought green jacket and enter golfing immortality as a winner of the career grand slam of major titles.

There were tears and cheers as club stalwarts embraced, while junior members who dream of emulating their hometown champion chanted his name.

The celebrations were a marked contrast to the sombre mood inside the club earlier in the night during the agonising moments of McIlroy’s final round when he looked to have blown his chances of glory.

Club captain Trevor Heaven, club president Tony Denvir with his wife and former captain Paula Denvir of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club celebrate as Rory wins the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025.

Club captain Trevor Heaven, club president Tony Denvir with his wife and former captain Paula Denvir of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club celebrate as Rory wins the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney

A member of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast celebrate as he wins the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025.

A member of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast celebrate as he wins the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Monday April 14, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch on as he competes in the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch on as he competes in the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch on as he competes in the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, Belfast watch on as he competes in the US Masters 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025. Photo: Liam McBurney

