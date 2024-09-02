Pacemaker Press Intl: 010925 A large fire burns through Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland. Numerous fire crews attended as locals looked on at the damage. Unconfirmed reports at the scene say the fire may have started deliberately by youth setting fire to bins at the rear of the building. Phot: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker PressPacemaker Press Intl: 010925 A large fire burns through Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland. Numerous fire crews attended as locals looked on at the damage. Unconfirmed reports at the scene say the fire may have started deliberately by youth setting fire to bins at the rear of the building. Phot: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press
Pictures show devastation as Northern Ireland Church burns and PSNI confirm they are treating blaze as arson and appeal for information

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 08:43 BST
Police are appealing for information after an ‘arson attack’ at a Greenisland Church hours after parishioners celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said three pumps remained at the Church of the Holy Name in the early hours of Monday.

Inspector Knowles said: “We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

