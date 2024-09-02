Inspector Knowles said: “We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Pacemaker Press Intl: 010925 A large fire burns through Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland. Numerous fire crews attended as locals looked on at the damage. Unconfirmed reports at the scene say the fire may have started deliberately by youth setting fire to bins at the rear of the building. Phot: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press Photo: PACEMAKER
