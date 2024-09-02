Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said three pumps remained at the Church of the Holy Name in the early hours of Monday.

Inspector Knowles said: “We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”