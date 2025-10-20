PICTURES & VIDEO: These were the Biblical-type scenes of flooding in Newcastle at the weekend

These pictures show Newcastle where it has been claimed community spirit “saved loads of houses from being flooded”.

Sinn Fein Councillor Willie Clarke described “a river running down the roads” after heavy rain on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday.

He said neighbours on Tullybrannigan Road and nearby streets were out from the early hours armed with shovels and sandbags, working to keep the floodwater away from people’s homes, and described their efforts as “really amazing”.