PICTURES & VIDEO: These were the Biblical-type scenes of flooding in Newcastle at the weekend

These pictures show Newcastle where it has been claimed community spirit “saved loads of houses from being flooded”.
Sinn Fein Councillor Willie Clarke described “a river running down the roads” after heavy rain on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday.
He said neighbours on Tullybrannigan Road and nearby streets were out from the early hours armed with shovels and sandbags, working to keep the floodwater away from people’s homes, and described their efforts as “really amazing”.
Flooding in Newcastle, Co. Down Heavy rain overnight has seen flooding in Newcastle, A Met Office yellow warning is in place for heavy rain for much of Sunday. This is the lake and local park in the centre of Newcastle. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Flooding on Sunningdale Drove off the Tullyhbrannigan Road in Newcastle, Co Down. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Photo: PRESSEYE
