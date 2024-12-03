Drug addiction Centres are warning party goers about a new drug – pink cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say that, despite its name, pink cocaine does not necessarily contain cocaine but is often a mixture of various substances, including MDMA, ketamine, and 2C-B.

And this drug is typically found in powder or pill form and is known for its vibrant pink colour, which makes it visually appealing to users.

What is pink cocaine?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to UK Addiction Treatment Centres, which has been shared widely online, “Pink cocaine,” also known by street names such as “cocaina rosada,” “tuci,” “tucibi,” “pink powder,” “Eros,” and “Venus,” is a synthetic designer drug that has gained popularity in the party scene.

It is a mixture of various synthetic substances, most commonly including MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine, and amphetamines.

Other possible ingredients can be LSD, mescaline, and sometimes opioids like fentanyl.

The advice adds that ‘the chemical composition of pink cocaine is highly variable and often unregulated, leading to significant risks for users’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pink cocaine

‘It can be a combination of different psychoactive substances, which results in unpredictable effects. The drug may be misrepresented, with users believing it to contain specific substances like 2C-B, when in reality, it often lacks this component. The variability in its composition makes each batch potentially dangerous, with the possibility of severe health effects including addiction, overdose, and fatal interactions,’ adds the advice.

Differentiation from traditional cocaine

According to the advice, ‘chemically, traditional cocaine is a naturally occurring alkaloid, while pink cocaine is a designer drug involving phenylethylamine derivatives’.

‘This difference in chemical structure means pink cocaine also has hallucinogenic properties, unlike the purely stimulant effects of traditional cocaine,’ it adds.

Pink cocaine in tablet form

‘Users of pink cocaine report both euphoric and psychedelic experiences, including altered sensory perception and mood swings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When compared to other stimulants like methamphetamine or synthetic drugs like ecstasy (MDMA), pink cocaine offers a unique combination of stimulant and hallucinogenic effects.