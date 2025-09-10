Poland downs drones that violated airspace during Russian bombardment of Ukraine

By AP Reporters
Published 10th Sep 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 07:59 BST
US President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on September 3. The two leaders witnessed two successive flyovers, one of F-35s and then a flight of F-16s performing a "missing man" formation, during the earlier greeting on the South Porticoplaceholder image
US President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on September 3. The two leaders witnessed two successive flyovers, one of F-35s and then a flight of F-16s performing a "missing man" formation, during the earlier greeting on the South Portico
The Polish military said it has downed drones that violated its airspace as Russia launched a wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine .

The Polish prime minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that he had received a report from the Operational Command of the Army about "the shutting down of drones that entered our airspace and could constitute a threat".

Most Popular

He said he informed the Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte about actions undertaken by the Polish side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poland's armed forces were on a heightened state of alert on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of what they described as "further massive air strikes against targets located in Ukraine ".

Warsaw's Chopin Airport warned passengers on its website that flight operations are on hold due to closure of the airspace over part of the country, but that the airport remains open.

Poland has complained about Russian objects entering its airspace during attacks on Ukraine before.

In August, Poland's defence minister said that a flying object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland was identified as a Russian drone, and called it a provocation by Russia .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian missile briefly passed through Polish airspace on its way to a target in western Ukraine , and in 2022, a missile that was likely fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack landed in Poland , killing two people.

Joint military exercises involving Russian and Belarusian troops are due to take place in Belarus starting on Friday and will last until September 16 .

Troops from both countries will simulate repelling an attack, including airstrikes and sabotage, according to official reports of the games, dubbed "Zapad 2025," or "West 2025".

The aim is to showcase the close links between Moscow and Minsk , as well as Russian military might, amid its three-and-a-half-year-old war in neighbouring Ukraine .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The war games have drawn concerns in Kyiv and its Western allies of Latvia , Lithuania and Poland , which border Belarus .

When Russian president Vladimir Putin sent troops rolling into Ukraine on February 24 2022, many of them crossed from Belarus .

Related topics:PolandUkraineKyivNATO
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice