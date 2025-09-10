Poland downs drones that violated airspace during Russian bombardment of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on September 3. The two leaders witnessed two successive flyovers, one of F-35s and then a flight of F-16s performing a "missing man" formation, during the earlier greeting on the South Portico

The Polish military said it has downed drones that violated its airspace as Russia launched a wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine .

The Polish prime minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that he had received a report from the Operational Command of the Army about "the shutting down of drones that entered our airspace and could constitute a threat".

He said he informed the Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte about actions undertaken by the Polish side.

Poland's armed forces were on a heightened state of alert on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of what they described as "further massive air strikes against targets located in Ukraine ".

Warsaw's Chopin Airport warned passengers on its website that flight operations are on hold due to closure of the airspace over part of the country, but that the airport remains open.

Poland has complained about Russian objects entering its airspace during attacks on Ukraine before.

In August, Poland's defence minister said that a flying object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland was identified as a Russian drone, and called it a provocation by Russia .

In March, Poland scrambled jets after a Russian missile briefly passed through Polish airspace on its way to a target in western Ukraine , and in 2022, a missile that was likely fired by Ukraine to intercept a Russian attack landed in Poland , killing two people.

Joint military exercises involving Russian and Belarusian troops are due to take place in Belarus starting on Friday and will last until September 16 .

Troops from both countries will simulate repelling an attack, including airstrikes and sabotage, according to official reports of the games, dubbed "Zapad 2025," or "West 2025".

The aim is to showcase the close links between Moscow and Minsk , as well as Russian military might, amid its three-and-a-half-year-old war in neighbouring Ukraine .

The war games have drawn concerns in Kyiv and its Western allies of Latvia , Lithuania and Poland , which border Belarus .