Police announce man's death in hospital almost a month after crash in Co Tyrone - fatal victim named
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He has been named by police as Sean McGaughey from the Omagh area.
The crash happened at around 8.40pm on Sunday, December 22, in the Drumnakilly Road area to the east of the town.
It involved a car and van.
The PSNI said two men were taken to hospital for treatment.
They added tonight: “Very sadly Mr McGaughey, who was the driver of the van, later died in hospital from his injuries.
"An investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1390 22/12/24.”