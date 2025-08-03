Police appeal for information as arson attack at Newtownabbey business damages six cars
It happened on the Ballyclare Road on Saturday.
The PSNI said: "We received a report shortly before midnight that a number of males were seen in a business premises damaging vehicles before setting some on fire.
"Upon examination of the scene it has been established that three cars had been set alight, with a further three being damaged.
“The incident is being treated as arson and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 1829 02/08/25.”
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.