Police appeal for information as arson attack at Newtownabbey business damages six cars

By Adam Kula
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
​Six cars have been damaged in an arson attack in Newtownabbey.

It happened on the Ballyclare Road on Saturday.

The PSNI said: "We received a report shortly before midnight that a number of males were seen in a business premises damaging vehicles before setting some on fire.

"Upon examination of the scene it has been established that three cars had been set alight, with a further three being damaged.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the attack

“The incident is being treated as arson and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 1829 02/08/25.”

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

