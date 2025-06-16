Police are increasingly concerned about Martin Bonnar, who is 63 years old and was last seen on June 4

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Martin Bonnar, who is 63 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police North Belfast says that martin was last seen in the area of Vandyck Gardens, Newtownabbey at approximately 16:30 on Wednesday 4th June 2025.

Martin would be described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, bald on the top of his head with hair around the side of his head, wears glasses and usually would be clean shaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black Harrington jacket and black Adidas trainers.