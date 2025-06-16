Police are increasingly concerned about Martin Bonnar, who is 63 years old and was last seen on June 4
A post on Police North Belfast says that martin was last seen in the area of Vandyck Gardens, Newtownabbey at approximately 16:30 on Wednesday 4th June 2025.
Martin would be described as approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, bald on the top of his head with hair around the side of his head, wears glasses and usually would be clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a black Harrington jacket and black Adidas trainers.
If you have any information about Martin’s whereabouts, please contact Police by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 20 of 14/06/2025. Thank you.