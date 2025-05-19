Police call on public's help after pedestrian hit by a car near Sandy Row in south Belfast
It happened on Tuesday, May 13, in the Oban Street area.
It is thought that it took place at about 3.50pm, but was not reported to police until about 7pm.
The car involved was blue.
The PSNI said: “The pedestrian's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have information or dash-cam/other relevant video footage to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference 1530 of 13/05/25.
"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”