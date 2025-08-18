Police have said they are investigating whether any criminal offences were committed following a pro-Palestinian rally in Belfast city centre.

Hundreds of people attended the event at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, with a small number displaying posters and placards in support of Palestine Action.

The PSNI had previously warned that anyone carrying placards or wearing clothing showing support for the proscribed group may be committing an offence.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK Government in July, with the ban meaning that membership of, or support for, the group is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000.

No arrests were made during the “Defend the Right to Protest” rally on Sunday.

However, police said they attended the event in Donegall Square North area and have launched an investigation.

A statement said: “Officers were deployed to the operation, including specially trained evidence gatherers, assisted by the Air Support Unit.

“During the demonstration, those involved blocked Chichester Street for a short period of time.

“Officers issued a number of warnings in relation to potential offences being committed.

“Several individuals in attendance were identified as being suspected of possessing articles indicating support for a proscribed organisation.

“Police are reviewing the evidence gathered in order to establish whether any offences have been committed.”

The PSNI said it also received a report of an assault involving a protester and a member of the public which it was investigating.

The force said inquiries are ongoing into this incident and has made an appeal for footage that could assist the investigation.

The statement added: “The right to protest, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights.

“These are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

“We encourage anyone engaging in protest activity or attending demonstrations to do so lawfully and with consideration for other members of the public who wish to go about their daily business.

“A full investigation has been launched and police will review all available evidence to establish whether any further offences have been committed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 and quote reference 776 of 17/08/25.

The previous weekend, a 74-year-old woman was arrested for wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt in Belfast at an anti-racism rally.