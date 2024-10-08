Police make public appeal for camera footage of double-decker bus flip accident on Ards peninsula
The one-vehicle collision happened on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore, on the northern side of the Ards peninsula.
At around 3.45pm the vehicle, a double-decker bus containing school pupils, came off the Ballyblack Road East, before overturning into a nearby field.
The PSNI said tonight: “An investigation is underway to ascertain what happened and we are appealing to members of the public to assist us with our enquiries.
“Were you driving along the road at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps you live near to where the collision took place and have security cameras at your property that may have recorded the incident?
“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information that will assist the investigation including those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact us on 101.
"The incident number 1117 07/10/24. You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”