Police make public appeal for camera footage of double-decker bus flip accident on Ards peninsula

The PSNI are asking people living in the vicinity of yesterday’s school bus crash to check any security footage they might have at their homes.

The one-vehicle collision happened on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore, on the northern side of the Ards peninsula.

At around 3.45pm the vehicle, a double-decker bus containing school pupils, came off the Ballyblack Road East, before overturning into a nearby field.

The PSNI said tonight: “An investigation is underway to ascertain what happened and we are appealing to members of the public to assist us with our enquiries.

General view of the scene after a double-decker school bus carrying more than 60 passengers crashed in County Down

“Were you driving along the road at the time and saw what happened, or perhaps you live near to where the collision took place and have security cameras at your property that may have recorded the incident?

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information that will assist the investigation including those with dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact us on 101.