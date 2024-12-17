Portaferry RNLI crew rescue a man, a child and a dog cut off by high tide

Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew have responded to emergencies yesterday to rescue a man, a child and a dog after they were cut off by the incoming tide on Rough Island at the northern end of Strangford Lough.

According to a statement from Portaferry RNLI the conditions at the time were a cloudy force 3 breeze and full tide.

And once on the water helm Scott Blackwood and crew members Ros Watret and Steven Lloyd made their way to Rough Island where the casualties were spotted quickly.

They were found well and were helped onto the lifeboat by members of Bangor Coastguard rescue team and taken to the safety of Island Hill carpark.

Portaferry RNLI fishing rescue

But at 1.35pm, while returning to Portaferry station the crew received a request to divert to Ringhaddy Sound where a diver had become separated from friends and had not returned to the shore.

The crew attended, and were stood down a short time later when the diver was found to be safe and well.

Helm Scott Blackwood said: “Both the walkers and divers did the right thing in asking for help as soon as they realised there was a problem.

"Island Hill carpark sits between Newtownards and Comber and Rough Island is easily accessible on foot at low tide across a causeway.

"We take this opportunity to remind everyone that this causeway will disappear below the cold waters of Strangford Lough twice every day as the tide comes in, and a short family walk can turn very hostile if you find yourself unprepared and cut off for several hours.

"We would urge anyone who lives, or regularly walks, close to the shore to download a tide times app and check it and the weather before venturing out.