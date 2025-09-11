Princess Royal pictures: Hundreds of people greet Anne during garden party at Hillsborough Castle after 106-year-old veteran presented with BEM

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to a 106-year-old military veteran as she presented him with the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Afterwards Anne attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th September 2025 Princess Royal attends the garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down.

1.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th September 2025 Princess Royal attends the garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2.

Princess Royal attends the garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3.

Princess Royal attends the garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

4.

Princess Royal attends the garden party at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

