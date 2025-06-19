Profound sadness after Lord Henry Mount Charles of Slane Castle dies after 'valiant battle with cancer'

There is profound sadness after a much loved figure in the rock and aristocratic world, Lord Henry Mount Charles, The Marquess Conyngham died yesterday (June 18).

A statement from his family says: “It is with profound sadness that the family of Lord Henry Mount Charles, The Marquess Conyngham announce his peaceful passing in the late hours of June 18th following a long and valiant battle with cancer”.

He is described as ‘a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and custodian of Slane Castle’ adding that ‘Lord Henry’s courage, and unwavering spirit inspired all who knew him’.

‘Lord Henry (74) leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as a passionate steward of Ireland’s heritage, dedicating his life to preserving Slane Castle and transforming it into a beacon of culture, music, and community,’ adds the statement.

‘His visionary leadership and generosity touched countless lives, while his warmth, humour, and resilience endeared him to friends, colleagues, and admirers across generations’.

The statement says that ‘the family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at St. James’s Hospital, as well as the many caregivers who supported Lord Henry with compassion over the last decade’.

‘They are also deeply moved by the outpouring of public kindness and solidarity during this difficult journey.

‘As they navigate this time of loss, the family kindly requests privacy to grieve and reflect on Lord Henry’s remarkable life’.

The statement also confirms that funeral arrangements will remain private.

The notice, issued on behalf of the family of Lord Henry Mount Charles, The Marquess Conyngham adds that ‘Lord Henry’s light will continue to shine through the lives he enriched and the enduring contributions he made to Ireland’s cultural landscape.