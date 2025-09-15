PSNI make safe 'World War II era mortar bomb' found at construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine
Police have confirmed that a suspicious object discovered at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine on Monday 15th September has been made safe.
In a statement the PSNI said that Army Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb.
No road closures were put in place but police earlier asked the public to avoid the area if possible.