PSNI make safe 'World War II era mortar bomb' found at construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 16:38 BST
Police have confirmed that a suspicious object discovered at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine on Monday 15th September has been made safe.

In a statement the PSNI said that Army Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which was determined to be a World War II era mortar bomb.

No road closures were put in place but police earlier asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

