PSNI officers and others discharged from hospital after Damascus Street incident as a ‘quantity of suspected drugs' seized

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 10:38 BST
Police Officers and four other people taken to hospital after attending a property in Damascus Street, Belfast have now been discharged.

A statement from the PSNI says that ‘Police attended a property in the Damascus Street area of south Belfast following a report that a number of people had become unwell yesterday evening, Tuesday 30th September’.

‘Four people and a number of police officers were taken to hospital, however all have since been discharged,’ it adds.

The statement also reveals that ‘an investigation has been carried out and no noxious substance was detected’.

NIASplaceholder image
NIAS

However, a ‘quantity of suspected drugs have been removed from the property and enquiries remain ongoing’.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has praised the response of emergency services who attended an incident in south Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Four people, along with several police officers, were taken to hospital after potential contact with a suspected noxious substance in the Damascus Street area.

The South Belfast MLA said: “I want to praise the work of emergency services in ensuring this incident was made safe, and who have confirmed there is no wider risk to the public.

“Thankfully, those taken to hospital are not believed to have any serious conditions.

“I wish everyone involved a speedy recovery.”

