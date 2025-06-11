PSNI stepping closer to drafting in reinforcements from across the water after second night of Ballymena riots, says policing body

Police respond to a second night of violence in Ballymena, with fireworks and masonry thrown at officers. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The PSNI is stepping closer to drafting in reinforcements from mainland Britain, after a second night of violence in Ballymena.

That’s according to the chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly – a major figure inside the province’s policing world.

In Ballymena, 15 officers were injured on Monday night and a further 17 on Tuesday night. With the force already stretched and under-staffed, says Mr Kelly, the PSNI may have to turn to England or Scotland for help.

The process, known as “mutual aid”, allows the police here to get extra manpower or equipment from the force across the water. It was employed around 10 months ago, after several days of anti-immigrant street violence in Belfast last summer, though Mr Kelly says it’s very much looked at as a last resort.

Stated the federation chair this morning: “A total of 32 officers have been injured in wholly unacceptable violence in Ballymena and other centres. This is deplorable and unsustainable for an already stretched and under resourced police service.

“The option is there to call on policing colleagues across the United Kingdom to come to our assistance. We’re under intense pressure and operating at a level that is downright dangerous.

“This violence has to end. Should it continue, I expect we will see more officers injured and they will inevitably have to be taken off the frontline to rest and recover.”

Adding that officers are “doing all they can to protect both people and property” amid serious disorder, Mr Kelly said: “Mutual aid is there as a measure of last resort when it becomes clear that the PSNI, which is currently more than 2,200 officers below what’s required, needs to bolster numbers on the ground. Calling for that assistance has now moved a step closer.

A police car drives past a burned-out and overturned car following a second night of street violence in Ballymena. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Officer welfare must be the priority. They cannot continue to be exposed to unnecessary risk or extended frontline duties where they are unable to recover, recharge and get some badly needed rest.

“Again, I would appeal for this sickening, racially motivated lawlessness and mindless violence to end. Targeting innocent people and attacking my colleagues is reprehensible.

"There should be no place in this society for violent thugs and racists to blatantly disregard the rule of law, intimidate and terrorise people out of their homes and criminally attack both persons and property. I would directly appeal to the right minded public to condemn these actions and provide the PSNI with information that will assist in identifying the perpetrators so they can rightly be put before the courts.”

Police came under fire for the second night in a row on Tuesday, with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks hurled in their direction over a number of hours in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena.

A demonstrator attacks PSNI vehicles with a glass table at PSNI vehicles during disorder in Ballymena. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

But there was also trouble elsewhere, with a group of 20 to 30 young people hurling bottles and masonry at police in Carrickfergus, while roads were blocked around Carlisle Circus in north Belfast – and there are calls for further rallies in Coleraine and a main north Belfast road around rush hour tonight.