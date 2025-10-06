Public asked not to get involved in online speculation concerning suspicious activity between a woman and a child this morning
Chief Inspector Mullan said: "We received a report at around 8.10am in relation to an interaction between a woman in a vehicle and a school child.
“We take every report of this nature very seriously and would like to reassure the local community that our officers investigate each one thoroughly.
"We're aware of some online speculation regarding this morning's report and would encourage people not to engage in this, as it is unhelpful and the facts can often become distorted.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 219 of 06/10/25.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”