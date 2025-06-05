Rathlin Sound Festival: Traditional ‘Blessing of the Boats’ ceremony started 10 successful days of events
Despite the unpredictable weather, festivities began with the traditional ‘Blessing of the Boats’ ceremony – a poignant reflection of the sea and a traditional blessing to ensure a safe boating season.
Huge crowds visited Ballycastle seafront to kick start activities over the Bank Holiday Weekend, with the programme running through to Sunday 1st June.
The wide-ranging programme of events incorporated some of the much-loved old favourites including the music stage, traditional boats, wild cooking/survival skills, Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, have a go kayaking and paddleboarding.
This year, the festival also supported the Co. Antrim Fleadh, who showcased their talent on the Seafront stage in Ballycastle.
And the 2025 festival culminated on Rathlin Island with the ever-popular BBQ offering tasty local foods for all and of course the island raft race.
Newly appointed Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “This year’s Rathlin Sound Festival once again saw crowds flock to Ballycastle and Rathlin Island to enjoy a fabulous programme of activities.
“With such a wide variety of events, live music and of course the artisan market, there truly was something for everyone to enjoy.
"The festival gets more and more impressive each year, and I look forward to seeing how it grows into 2026”.
He added: “I would also like to commend the organisers who battled with mixed weather conditions throughout the festival, meaning some last-minute adjustments to the event programme.”
To find out more about other upcoming events in the Borough visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
