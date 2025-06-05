Rathlin Sound Festival: Traditional ‘Blessing of the Boats’ ceremony started 10 successful days of events

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 07:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Rathlin Sound Festival has yet again offered 10 days of celebration and a packed programme of events, according to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Despite the unpredictable weather, festivities began with the traditional ‘Blessing of the Boats’ ceremony – a poignant reflection of the sea and a traditional blessing to ensure a safe boating season.

Huge crowds visited Ballycastle seafront to kick start activities over the Bank Holiday Weekend, with the programme running through to Sunday 1st June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wide-ranging programme of events incorporated some of the much-loved old favourites including the music stage, traditional boats, wild cooking/survival skills, Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, have a go kayaking and paddleboarding.

This year, the festival also supported the Co. Antrim Fleadh, who showcased their talent on the Seafront stage in Ballycastle.

And the 2025 festival culminated on Rathlin Island with the ever-popular BBQ offering tasty local foods for all and of course the island raft race.

Newly appointed Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “This year’s Rathlin Sound Festival once again saw crowds flock to Ballycastle and Rathlin Island to enjoy a fabulous programme of activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With such a wide variety of events, live music and of course the artisan market, there truly was something for everyone to enjoy.

Viking Boat pictured at the RSMF Blessing of the boats at Balllycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime festival starts on friday evening PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEYViking Boat pictured at the RSMF Blessing of the boats at Balllycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime festival starts on friday evening PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY
Viking Boat pictured at the RSMF Blessing of the boats at Balllycastle Harbour as the Rathlin Sound Maritime festival starts on friday evening PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY

"The festival gets more and more impressive each year, and I look forward to seeing how it grows into 2026”.

He added: “I would also like to commend the organisers who battled with mixed weather conditions throughout the festival, meaning some last-minute adjustments to the event programme.”

To find out more about other upcoming events in the Borough visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough CouncilOliver McMullanMayor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice