Relief after PSNI confirm that missing 31-year-old Kane Dillon from Bangor who ‘has a tattoo of a rocket and words 'Ella' and 'Bolt' on his arms’ has been located

Police have just confirmed that 31-year-old Kane Dillon from Bangor, for whom they were concerned, has been located.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement the PSNI say: ‘As per my last email. Thank you for your help with our missing person from earlier today. They have been located’.

Earlier they said that Kane had ‘last spoken to friends and family on Friday 15th August’.