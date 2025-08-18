Relief after PSNI confirm that missing 31-year-old Kane Dillon from Bangor who ‘has a tattoo of a rocket and words 'Ella' and 'Bolt' on his arms’ has been located
Police have just confirmed that 31-year-old Kane Dillon from Bangor, for whom they were concerned, has been located.
In a statement the PSNI say: ‘As per my last email. Thank you for your help with our missing person from earlier today. They have been located’.
Earlier they said that Kane had ‘last spoken to friends and family on Friday 15th August’.
The public were then asked: ‘If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 327 18/08/25,’.