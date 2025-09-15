Ricky Hatton: Northern Ireland boxers pay tribute to 'one of the most popular and recognisable figures in the sport'

Northern Ireland boxers have spoken of their sadness after news that former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at 46-years-old.

Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, Ricky Hatton was a former two-weight world champion.

Belfast-born Carl Frampton, who has held world championships in two weight classes, including the IBF super bantamweight title, said: ‘In this world of boxing where there is a lot of bitchiness and a lot of people do not like each other, but Ricky was universally liked.

‘There are very few like that in this game’.

Speaking on the Stephen Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, he added: ‘I knew him reasonably well.

‘We were around each other a fair bit at events.

‘I remember the first time I actually met him was in his gym and when u are a young boxer like I was and you are going to Ricky Hatton’s gym – Ricky is an icon of the sport and you don’t know what to expect from Ricky whether he would act the big shot or the person you see on TV – then you see him laughing and joking and making everyone feel welcome’.

Carl added that Ricky Hatton ‘had talked about his demons in the past and was very open and honest about it’.

‘There are a lot of boxers who miss that atmosphere when their career is over and I understand they are trying to find that buzz again and Ricky was open enough to talk about that.

‘He had another fight coming up in December so he was struggling with that’.

Carl added: ‘He was one of the most popular and recognisable figures in the sport’.

And on ‘X’ Barry McGuigan @ClonesCyclone said: ‘I’m absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Ricky Hatton.

File photo dated 29/05/07 of Ricky Hatton jokes with the photographers during a press day at Bettabodies Gym, Denton, Manchester.

‘He was a man of the people and a spectacular fighter.

‘A great man inside the ring and a wonderful man outside of it.

‘RIP Ricky, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time

Also on ‘X’ Eamonn Magee @TerminatorMagee posted: ‘I can’t believe the news about Ricky. We were once rivals and became good friends.

File photo dated 23/06/07 of Ricky Hatton celebrates defeating Mexico's Jose Luis Castillo after a fourth round stoppage at the Thomas & Mack Centre Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

‘My thoughts are with his family at this time. RIP champ’.

And MMA fighter Leah McCourt @leahmccourtmma posted: ‘Such heartbreaking news about Ricky Hatton, I know you and my dad had a laugh in Thailand.

‘You were my hero growing up and one of the reasons I wanted to be a fighter.

‘My Granda and I aways loved the excitement about your big fight nights and watched them together.

‘The buildup to your Mayweather fights & walkouts will always be legendary.

‘Such a devastating heavy week. The world’s lost a few good men this week.

‘Prayers for his family and children’.

The death of Hatton is not being treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.